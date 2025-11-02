Read This Before Storing Peanuts In Your Fridge
So you found bulk peanuts on sale and bought more than you can eat before they go bad. If they're still in the shell they will last longer, as the shell acts like a natural wrapper. Luckily, there are ways to store shelled and unshelled peanuts so they remain fresh. Yes, you can store your peanuts in the fridge and even the freezer, but you should make sure the container you use is airtight.
The issue with storing peanuts in the refrigerator is its naturally moist environment. Peanuts only stay fresh longer when they're kept dry. If you see any condensation build up in the container, make sure you wipe it dry. The last thing you want is a wet legume. If you keep the peanuts in your freezer, you want to prevent freezer burn, so make sure the container is sealed well.
How long peanuts last
Peanuts with the shells off, kept properly sealed in the fridge, will last for three to six months. In the freezer they should remain good for 12 months or more as long as the freezer is kept below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. At room temperature and properly sealed, peanuts will stay tasty for one to two months. Raw peanuts still in the shell should be kept somewhere cool with a good airflow to remain fresh for up to 12 months.
This is perfect if you recently found a large supply of peanuts to use for making homemade peanut butter. Make sure you refrigerate that homemade peanut butter, though, so it will last one to two months. Then next time you're using our technique to elevate your homemade peanut butter cups, try them with a fresh batch of peanut butter.