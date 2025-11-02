Read This Before Storing Peanuts In Your Fridge

So you found bulk peanuts on sale and bought more than you can eat before they go bad. If they're still in the shell they will last longer, as the shell acts like a natural wrapper. Luckily, there are ways to store shelled and unshelled peanuts so they remain fresh. Yes, you can store your peanuts in the fridge and even the freezer, but you should make sure the container you use is airtight.

The issue with storing peanuts in the refrigerator is its naturally moist environment. Peanuts only stay fresh longer when they're kept dry. If you see any condensation build up in the container, make sure you wipe it dry. The last thing you want is a wet legume. If you keep the peanuts in your freezer, you want to prevent freezer burn, so make sure the container is sealed well.