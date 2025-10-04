Elevate Homemade Peanut Butter Cups With This Kitchen Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making your own chocolate peanut butter cups can be satisfying and fun to do. They're easy to make, all you need is chocolate, peanut butter, and powdered sugar to have homemade peanut butter and chocolate goodness anytime. People have used muffin tins with cupcake liners to chill their creations and make them look like a traditional Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. But what if we told you that you didn't have to throw away the wrapper every time you make the PB treat? That's where silicone molds come in.

They sound fancy, like a tool a baking scientist would use, but silicon molds are cheap, easy to use, and come in many shapes and sizes. I used to host a silly YouTube food show where I regularly utilized silicon molds to change the shape of all sorts of foods and hide fun or frightening ingredients. The power of these molds is their flexibility — they are very easy to pop chocolate out of once it's hardened. The silicone is non-stick so the chocolate comes right off. They're durable and reusable, unlike cupcake liners, which you toss after using.

To best use these molds, you want to add half the melted chocolate first and shake it a little to settle. Freeze that, then add your sweetened peanut butter. Freeze again, then add the rest of the melted chocolate. Once it's all hardened, you can pop them out and eat!