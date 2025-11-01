9 Martha Stewart Cookware Finds That Are Worth Splurging For
If you're looking to refresh your kitchen cookware and you're not sure where to start, Martha Stewart is a reliable brand with a wide variety of options for you to choose from — so, really, you can't go wrong. And to make things easier for you, we've put together a list of some of the best cookware items from the brand, so you don't have to go scouring through the vast array of cookware. Everything on this list is a little bit on the pricey side, so it is definitely meant for anyone who is looking to splurge a little bit on some new cooking items. But trust us, these products are worth the extra cost.
If you feel like your kitchen is already up to date, then keep in mind that these items can also make for great gifts for anyone in your life who is in the process of building up their cookware collection.The list includes options for pots, pans, and baking dishes, so we'll have you covered no matter what you're looking for. When you're done shopping your way through this list, you'll have everything you need for your cooking needs, whether it's whipping up an easy weeknight dinner or preparing for a dinner party.
12-Piece Emmeline Premium Nonstick Enamel Aluminum Cookware Set
To start, we have a 12-piece nonstick cookware set, which is priced at $189.99 (or $131.09 if you happen to catch it on sale). It comes with just about everything you will need for day-to-day cooking: An 8-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 4-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, and two wood cooking utensils (a spoon and a turner). The cookware pieces are made with heavy-gauge aluminum, which is both durable and allows for even heat distribution. The set comes in three colors: Linen white, black, or teal.
Castelle 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
If you're in need of a full cookware set but prefer a different material than nonstick, then this 10-piece stainless steel set for $189.99 is for you. It comes with two frying pans (8-inch and 10-inch), two covered sauce pans (1 quart and 2.5 quart), one covered saute pan (4.6 quart), and one covered Dutch oven (5.3 quart). Each piece also has a Y-shaped handle to be more heat-resistant. There are two options to choose from: One that is fully stainless steel and one that is stainless steel with gold handles. If you buy this set, be sure to read our guide on how to clean stainless steel to save time scrubbing.
3.5-Quart Stainless Steel Straight Sided Saute Pan w/Lid
This one is especially a splurge, because unlike the other items on this list so far, you're only getting one item for its price (which is $195). However, if you need one, high quality 3.5-quart straight-sided saute pan that comes with a lid, then this will fill the bill. It's stainless steel with a copper exterior and an aluminum core and is designed to evenly distribute heat. Plus, the copper on the outside gives the pan a visually appealing, almost-pink hue. This pan will be ready for all of the recipes you love cooking, whether it's sauteed chicken thighs with artichokes and lemon cream or a cabbage and chile crisp stir fry.
Gatwick 7-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven Pot with Lid
Every home cook needs a good Dutch oven — just like this 7-quart enamel cast iron Dutch oven. This pot is just what you need to make soups, braised meat, or stews. The Dutch oven is even your best friend for easy bread baking. And when it comes to quality, you can't go wrong with this option from Martha Stewart, which has over 1700 reviews for an average of 4.6 stars on Amazon. It comes in a wide variety of colors — such as pink, blue, and emerald ombre — with the price varying depending on the color, ranging from $46.99 to $79.99.
Lockton 2-Piece Heavy Gauge Aluminum Premium Nonstick Fry Pan Set
The fry pan is arguably the most-used cookware item in many kitchens. It works for a wide variety of uses, such as both pan-frying and sautéing (which have their differences), and a number of dishes. All that being said, it pays to have good pans, just like this two-piece heavy-gauge aluminum nonstick fry pan set from Martha Stewart, which is priced at $64.99, making it one of the more affordable "splurges" on this list. It comes with two pans of different sizes: 10-inch and 12-inch. It also comes in three color options: linen, gray, or Martha Blue.
Martha by Martha Stewart Triply Stainless Steel 16-inch Roasting Pan with Flat Rack
If you enjoy roasted recipes — such as our tarragon-roasted chicken — then you'll want to add a high-quality roasting pan to your kitchen's cookware collection. A great option for this is the stainless steel 16-inch roasting pan from Martha by Martha Stewart, which comes with a removable rack. Specifically, it has three layers of premium stainless steel for durability and even heat distribution. It's priced at $159.44.
Martha by Martha Stewart 8-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
Another cookware item with a copper exterior (and that almost-pink hue) is an eight-quart stainless steel stock pot from Martha by Martha Stewart, complete with a lid, that we had to include on this list. This is another splurge for just one item, but there are so many uses for a stockpot, from making soups or stews to, of course, making homemade stock. It's a worthwhile purchase. It's priced at $160.01.
8-inch Triply Stainless Steel Saute Fry Pan with Ceramic Nonstick Interior
Another one-item splurge that's totally worth it: This eight-inch stainless steel fry pan with a nonstick interior is priced at $115.00. It has three layers of stainless steel for durability and cooking quality. It also has a shape with rolled edges for drip resistance and sloped sides for ease of use. In other words, if you need just one high-quality saute pan to get the job done, this is exactly what you're looking for.
10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Bakeware Set
For any home bakers searching for a set with everything that they need, look no further than this 10-piece ceramic nonstick bakeware set that costs $79.99. The set consists of a 17-inch cookie sheet with a matching cooling rack, two more cookie sheets (15-inch and 13-inch), a 13-inch baking pan, a loaf pan, a muffin tin, two 8-inch round cake pans, and a 9-inch square cake pan. In other words, this set has you covered for just about any baking endeavor you're in the mood for — whether it's a two-layer chocolate cake or a batch of old-fashioned cinnamon rolls.