Is Pan-Frying The Same Thing As Sautéing?

You're preparing dinner for yourself and your partner when they express delight that you're pan-frying it just like their dad did. You explain that you're sautéing it, and the battle lines are drawn. But before any name-calling starts, you calmly head to the internet, and now you're here.

To answer your question, pan-frying and sautéing are actually entirely different. Pan-frying uses up to an inch of the same types of oil you'd use for deep-frying, depending on the recipe, and (usually) lower heat to achieve a crisp, golden-brown result. Sautéing takes much less oil and typically relies on medium to high heat, meaning you need oil with a high smoke point. The result is caramelized, but it isn't crisp. Sautéing is a way to preserve an ingredient's natural charm — i.e., its color and flavor.

Understanding how and when to leverage each one makes cooking easier and less frustrating. Basically, you pan-fry when you want a result similar to deep-frying and sauté when you want to cook something through, like softening onions or making some quick green beans for dinner.