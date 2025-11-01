LongHorn Steakhouse Holds An Annual Grill Master Contest With A Hefty Prize

A great steak is always waiting at LongHorn Steakhouse, served alongside seasonal sides. It's the ultimate date night and family dinner spot, with a striking menu, big portions, and an ambiance modeled after the movie "Urban Cowboy." But the most impressive thing about the restaurant is that you could have your steak cooked by a master who bested 3,000 of their coworkers in an annual employee grill competition known as the Steak Master Series. The winner gets the title of Steak Master Champion and a $15,000 prize. LongHorn employees who enter test their skills in four rounds of head-to-head grilling competitions as well as written tests. They only get a study guide to help with each round and don't know what they'll be grilling ahead of the competitions.

The Steak Master Series is year-long subject of employee conversation, according to Robbie Rutherford, Vice President of Culinary & Beverage Operations for LongHorn Steakhouse. It's an event that brings the staff together and underlines the restaurant's dedication to grilling up a fantastic steak.

The 2025 Steak Master Champion is Kansas City resident Tim Crain, from the LongHorn Steakhouse in Independence, MO. He's worked for the chain for over two decades and won the title after eight years of entering the competition. "Each year he got a little better and understood more about the unwritten portion of the contest, which is the intense pressure competing against really good people. He had the ability to block out everyone and everything around him and just do his job really well," Rutherford said.