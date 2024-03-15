What It Means To Cold Sear Steak

For meat eaters, few things are better than a perfectly cooked steak. And like any food, cooking steak comes with tricks and pitfalls for achieving that perfect medium rare. You might, for example, want to reverse-sear the steak, or you can sous vide it or even marinate it after you grill it. But there's another technique of which you should be aware, and it might surprise you: cold searing.

Cold searing involves searing a steak by placing it in the pan before you heat it up. You don't even want to use any oil; you just put the steak right in there. This may seem like an odd choice, but there are more advantages to this method than you might expect. For one thing, it's by far the fastest method to cook steak (since you don't need to let the pan heat up before you get going), and it requires precisely no specialized equipment whatsoever. But perhaps most importantly, it can also lead to a much better overall cook of the steak.

The traditional method to sear a steak in a pan is simple: Take a pan, add some oil, and when it starts smoking, slap your steak on that bad boy. You're flipping the steak once in the middle of the process and probably finishing it in the oven. The goal here is for that hard sear to create a crispy golden brown crust without overcooking the inside of the meat.