Easy 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes Start With Boxed Mix
Pancakes can make anyone, or any day, feel special, whether they're layered with a savory taste of ham and cheese, drenched in buttery maple syrup, or lathered in freshly made berry compote. While they're easy enough to make, they aren't exactly ideal when you're racing against the clock or are on a strict diet watch. So what happens when the craving hits on one of those days? You whip up some delish pancakes using a box mix. There are many ways to upgrade your pancake mix. You should start by sifting the mix for fluffier pancakes.
Then, you can toss some oats (preferably rolled), a banana, and a splash of non-dairy milk into a blender and combine with the mix. You will have a tasty breakfast in a matter of minutes. It elevates the boxed mix. The banana works as a natural binder, eliminating the need for eggs. You can also throw in a few aromatics like cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, or cardamom, for a little extra warmth. If you want to skip the oil or butter altogether, opt for a nonstick pan, but if you're after a richer, more indulgent flavor, a drizzle of brown butter is the secret that can make your banana and oatmeal pancakes actually taste good. Oh, and never skip the water test before pouring out your pancakes, whether you're using butter or not. Without it, you'll risk ending up with half-cooked crumbs.
Tips for making the best banana oatmeal pancakes
While the recipe is as straightforward as it gets, there are still a few things to keep in mind before whipping up this creamy, nutritious stack. Perhaps the most important is making sure your bananas are ripe, not just because they add natural sweetness, but because they're doing the work of eggs here, acting as the binding agent. Underripe bananas won't mash or blend as smoothly, leaving you with tiny chunks in your pancakes. If you choose to use flour instead of a mix, you can still do a half-and-half mix of flour and oatmeal to bulk up your pancakes and make them more filling. Resist the urge to blitz mix-ins like chocolate chips or berries in the blender. Instead, you can gently add them to the batter later to keep them intact while keeping the texture light.
If you don't have a blender or the time, or want to experiment with texture, simply mash a ripe banana and stir it directly into the rolled oats. You can use any plant-based milk you like: Soy, almond, or oat. But if you're fine with dairy and prefer something lighter than regular milk, buttermilk makes a great choice for banana oatmeal pancakes. Top them with a dollop of yogurt and a handful of berries to round out this nutrient-packed breakfast with even more flavor and freshness without raising your blood sugar.