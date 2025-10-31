Easy 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes Start With Boxed Mix

Pancakes can make anyone, or any day, feel special, whether they're layered with a savory taste of ham and cheese, drenched in buttery maple syrup, or lathered in freshly made berry compote. While they're easy enough to make, they aren't exactly ideal when you're racing against the clock or are on a strict diet watch. So what happens when the craving hits on one of those days? You whip up some delish pancakes using a box mix. There are many ways to upgrade your pancake mix. You should start by sifting the mix for fluffier pancakes.

Then, you can toss some oats (preferably rolled), a banana, and a splash of non-dairy milk into a blender and combine with the mix. You will have a tasty breakfast in a matter of minutes. It elevates the boxed mix. The banana works as a natural binder, eliminating the need for eggs. You can also throw in a few aromatics like cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, or cardamom, for a little extra warmth. If you want to skip the oil or butter altogether, opt for a nonstick pan, but if you're after a richer, more indulgent flavor, a drizzle of brown butter is the secret that can make your banana and oatmeal pancakes actually taste good. Oh, and never skip the water test before pouring out your pancakes, whether you're using butter or not. Without it, you'll risk ending up with half-cooked crumbs.