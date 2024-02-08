Bulk Up Pancakes With Oatmeal For A More Filling Breakfast

Who doesn't love a hearty stack of pancakes smothered in butter and maple syrup for breakfast? One bite of those sweet, fluffy flapjacks is enough to take the sting out of a busy morning routine or to make you feel rewarded on the weekend. But let's face it, even though it might seem like a big breakfast, you'll likely be hungry again shortly after eating your pancakes. The reason for this is that all that sugar and refined flour — particularly white flour that's most commonly used to make pancakes — cause your blood sugar to increase quickly and then just as quickly crash, sending you back to the kitchen looking for something else to munch on.

If you want a breakfast that's equally delicious, nutritious, and filling, try making tasty oatmeal pancakes. By adding oatmeal to your pancake batter, you'll boost the fiber in your pancakes, helping you feel full until lunchtime or your next meal — who says pancakes can only be eaten for breakfast? Oatmeal pancakes can be made with rolled oats and flour, or you can ditch the flour completely and make a gluten-free version with just the oats.