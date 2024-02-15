Brown Butter Is The Key To Oatmeal Pancakes That Actually Taste Good

If you're looking for a go-to winter pancake recipe (and there are lots of ways to improve your pancake game), start by including oatmeal in the batter. The results will be fluffy, hearty, and have an exquisite, oaty nuttiness. And if this idea sounds appealing, there's another trick that will go a long way toward perfecting your oatmeal pancake recipe: Instead of simply melting your butter, brown it.

Brown butter and oats are a match made in heaven. Extending the depth and dimension of the oatmeal's nuttiness, brown butter's elegant sweetness will provide a perfect complement and foil for a batter containing powdered oats. Fans of oatmeal will already tell you that oats love adjuncts that bring an aromatic, deep sweetness — maple syrup, for instance, or brown sugar. Brown butter, when combined with a little sugar in the pancake batter, fits this brief beautifully. The fact is that brown butter is a veritable secret weapon when it comes to making almost every dish better, whether savory or sweet — so let oatmeal pancakes be the gateway to culinary bliss.