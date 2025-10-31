Texas Roadhouse Isn't The Only Chain To End Its Risky Peanut Tradition

Texas Roadhouse is obviously known for its steaks, but it used to offer buckets of free peanuts, the shells of which customers would simply toss on the ground. This gimmicky snack was far from unique to the chain restaurant. In fact, one former giant of the Northeast casual dining scene was known for a similar tradition.

The Ground Round was a family restaurant chain with roots stretching back to 1969. As customers waited for their meals, kids burned energy by devouring free peanuts and tossing the empty shells on the floor. The atmosphere was one of controlled chaos, which continued even after the chain switched to popcorn due to the rise of peanut allergies and the flammability of peanut shells.

The Ground Round closed all company-owned stores in 2004, and many of the franchises left behind eventually went out of business. In 2025, however, new ownership relaunched the brand, inspired by their childhood memories of the original business. They decided to leave the peanut tradition in the past, which was probably for the best, considering the potential fire hazard and the possibility of cross-contamination.