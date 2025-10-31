Texas Roadhouse Isn't The Only Chain To End Its Risky Peanut Tradition
Texas Roadhouse is obviously known for its steaks, but it used to offer buckets of free peanuts, the shells of which customers would simply toss on the ground. This gimmicky snack was far from unique to the chain restaurant. In fact, one former giant of the Northeast casual dining scene was known for a similar tradition.
The Ground Round was a family restaurant chain with roots stretching back to 1969. As customers waited for their meals, kids burned energy by devouring free peanuts and tossing the empty shells on the floor. The atmosphere was one of controlled chaos, which continued even after the chain switched to popcorn due to the rise of peanut allergies and the flammability of peanut shells.
The Ground Round closed all company-owned stores in 2004, and many of the franchises left behind eventually went out of business. In 2025, however, new ownership relaunched the brand, inspired by their childhood memories of the original business. They decided to leave the peanut tradition in the past, which was probably for the best, considering the potential fire hazard and the possibility of cross-contamination.
Peanuts in modern casual dining
Restaurants seem to be trending away from offering customers free peanuts, though there are exceptions. Burger chain Five Guys still offers free peanuts, which are often visible from outside in large, branded boxes. The tradition began as a way to give customers something to do while they waited for their food, but it may also serve as a warning to those with allergies that Five Guys cooks its food in peanut oil.
In the case of America's most profitable steakhouse chain, a combination of factors ended Texas Roadhouse's decades-old peanuts tradition. In addition to allergy concerns, the shells were a constant cleaning issue as well as a fall risk, and the communal buckets became a hygiene concern in the wake of the pandemic. Despite this, Texas Roadhouse does still offer free peanuts, but they're usually in sealed bags, and workers would prefer if you didn't throw the shells on the ground.
The Ground Round's comeback reflects its '80s and '90s heyday with its focus on fun, family dining with excellent service, but it has left its peanut tradition behind. The new owners have even suggested that the reborn chain doesn't stock peanuts at all. For anyone missing messy, chaotic bites, however, it does still offer free popcorn.