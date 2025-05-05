This Chain Restaurant, Popular In The '80s And '90s, Just Made A Small Comeback In Its Home State

Massachusetts millennials may be able to get a hit of nostalgia with the recent reopening of a once-popular family restaurant. The Ground Round recently returned under new ownership to its hometown of Shrewsbury, with its original focus on simple, fantastic food and friendly, family-oriented service.

Inspired by their own memories of the original business, new owners Joseph and Nachi Shea relaunched the restaurant in April, near the original location which closed in 2004. The relaunch drew a surprising amount of interest with locals bringing in memorabilia from the original stores, some of which the Sheas have displayed in their new restaurant.

An online Ground Round fandom has even suggested that the Sheas move into vacant restaurant properties nationwide, but new ownership is focused on making the Shrewsbury location successful first. According to WBUR, Joseph Shea explained that "we don't have investors or deep pockets. We're bootstrapping this." The Sheas bought the rights after a failed comeback attempt by previous owners, which itself followed a 2004 bankruptcy after The Ground Round was eclipsed by other great family restaurants like Chili's and IHOP. A handful of locations, now considered licensed units, continued business.

