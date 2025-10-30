Costco Dropped These Game-Changing Products For Fall 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco is always releasing new or returning products, and fans of the big box chain are ready to scoop up the best of the best. Costco has already released several standout products for this fall, including both tasty treats and hosting must-haves perfect for any gathering (though, yes, it skews toward Thanksgiving). Some of the most game-changing products out this season are packaged foods, including a popular soup from a major fast casual restaurant, one of the most recognizable names in frozen pizza, and an exciting Kirkland bakery product.

But the cream of the crop also features items that could come in handy for a Thanksgiving feast, such as a portable charcuterie set to bring a dish with you, or a turkey brine kit to help you prepare the bird yourself. But if you want to hang up the apron and not cook at all, one of Costco's game changers has you covered there too.