Costco Dropped These Game-Changing Products For Fall 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco is always releasing new or returning products, and fans of the big box chain are ready to scoop up the best of the best. Costco has already released several standout products for this fall, including both tasty treats and hosting must-haves perfect for any gathering (though, yes, it skews toward Thanksgiving). Some of the most game-changing products out this season are packaged foods, including a popular soup from a major fast casual restaurant, one of the most recognizable names in frozen pizza, and an exciting Kirkland bakery product.
But the cream of the crop also features items that could come in handy for a Thanksgiving feast, such as a portable charcuterie set to bring a dish with you, or a turkey brine kit to help you prepare the bird yourself. But if you want to hang up the apron and not cook at all, one of Costco's game changers has you covered there too.
Sabatier Snacklebox 2-piece Set
It's obvious that this so-called snacklebox derives its name from its many compartments, which resemble a fisher's tackle box but for snacks. But the lid doubles as a cutting board, so you can both bring a charcuterie spread and set it up without dirtying your host's cutting boards.
Panera Bread Southwest-style Chicken Soup
Panera's store-bought soups aren't quite the same as its restaurant soups, with different recipes inspired by the ones available at the bakery chain. One such example is the Southwest-style chicken soup, which is not the restaurant's chicken tortilla soup but is still worth a try — especially with some hot sauce.
DiGiorno hand-tossed frozen supreme pizza
It's not delivery, but DiGiorno's hand-tossed frozen supreme pizza is a solid pizza option for your freezer. Some customers who tried other DiGiorno hand-tossed pizzas have particularly liked the thick and flavorful crust. And with three pizzas per package, you'll have meals on deck for days.
Urban Accents Gourmet Gobbler Turkey Brine & Rub Kit
Stonewall Kitchen is one of Ina Garten's favorite brands thanks to its excellent maple syrup, and this company is also behind the Urban Accents Turkey Brine & Rub Kit now at Costco. If Stonewall Kitchen's maple syrup is any indication, the flavor possibilities in this seasoning kit are excellent.
Kirkland Signature Jalapeño Cheddar Loaf with Roasted Peppers
A jalapeño cheddar sourdough loaf is one of Aldi's best fall must-haves to look out for and the same is true at Costco, except it's not sourdough. The Kirkland Signature jalapeño cheddar loaf has set the internet abuzz with its irresistible flavor, which gets a big boost from the bread's roasted peppers.
Complete Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for 8
If the prospect of cooking Thanksgiving dinner already has you feeling overwhelmed, put your pots and pans away and have Costco take care of it. Preorder by Nov. 14 for delivery no later than Nov. 21 of a complete Thanksgiving dinner for eight — 28 pounds of food total. Just heat and serve on the big day, but move fast: delivery dates are subject to availability on a first come, first serve basis.