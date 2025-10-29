The 'Stuff' Johnny Cash Ate Made Veggies Taste So Much Better

The foods we grow up eating influence our preferences later in life, especially when it comes to that culinary category known as comfort foods. Johnny Cash's son, John Carter Cash, revealed to NPR in 2018, that this was certainly the case of the "Folsom Prison Blues" artist, who grew up in rural Arkansas. The Man in Black, as Johnny Cash was known, loved Southern food, and his wife, June Carter, certainly knew how to make vegetables taste better with one magic ingredient: hot pepper cheese.

The vintage Southern dish Johnny Cash enjoyed is simply known as "stuff." Carter Cash explained that it starts with fried potatoes and carrots as a base before bell peppers, mushrooms, and softer veggies are added, with the onion being the last item added to the frying pan — well, almost last. It's really the final addition that makes this recipe stand out, and it's, naturally, cheese. "Then, you steam the dish with hot pepper cheese on the top, and it melts down through the dish. It's delicious," John Carter Cash explained.