Metal Vs Glass Pans: Which Are Best For Casseroles?
There's a reason when you shop for a casserole dish, you don't often find metal among the choices. Metal is great when it comes to quick-cooking baked goods — it heats up faster and gives cookies or breads crispier edges. However, the conductivity of the metal could burn the edges or bottom of your food. When it comes to making casseroles, though, you want the oven's heat to distribute evenly across your ingredients. Glass pans have the ability to hold onto heat and spread it around better. They take longer to warm up, but casseroles typically take more time in the oven. A glass baking dish also holds onto the heat longer after it's out of the oven, keeping your casserole nice and warm until you serve your family.
A glass pan also gives you a better idea of what's going on beneath the surface of the casserole. The cheese top may look browned and delicious, but that's no guarantee the inside is fully cooked. The clear glass can help you decide whether or not to bake your casserole longer. If the top is ready but the inside is not, you can put an aluminum foil cover over the bubbling cheese to protect the top while the inside continues cooking.
How to care for your glass baking dish
One downside of a glass pan is they are less durable than metal. Obviously, you don't want to drop it because it could shatter. Glass pans like Pyrex should go in the oven only when the oven has been preheated. It's advised to keep the oven under 425 degrees Fahrenheit as well. However, not all Pyrex can go straight from the fridge and into the oven. And you want to avoid direct heat, like the stovetop or broiler, as this can shatter the glass. The last thing you want is a casserole calamity all over your oven.
With good care your glass pan will last you a long time. Use only non-abrasive cleaning tools and cleansers, and if anything is really stuck, don't try to scratch it off, soak your pan instead. Don't worry, glass baking dishes are dishwasher safe! Make sure you show your pan some love with a variety of casseroles, like a Cuban sandwich casserole, cheesy tater tots casserole, or one of our many other easy casserole recipes.