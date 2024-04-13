Why Chain Restaurants Weren't Legally Allowed To Sing Happy Birthday To Customers

Who doesn't love a birthday? What with the presents or the low-key gross tradition of blowing out candles on your birthday cake before serving it to guests. Or, if you're really lucky on your special day, you may even get the chance to be publicly humiliated at the restaurant of your choice by being sung at by employees against their will. If you've ever been victimized ... um, celebrated at your favorite restaurant, you may have noticed that nobody is singing the traditional happy birthday song. Instead, most chain restaurants have their own unique birthday song. But why? The answer involves money, of course!

The "Happy Birthday" song has a long and sordid history surrounding its copyright; up until 2016, the song could not be performed or played by restaurant chains without the purchase of a license. In essence, if an establishment like Applebees (who won't just serenade you but will also give you a free dessert on your birthday) wanted to sing the song to its customers, it would owe the "Happy Birthday" rights holder money each time it was performed. And that kind of thing is just bad for business, so restaurant-penned birthday songs became the only logical solution.