Why You Should Never Order Red Lobster's Fish Sandwich

If the Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich is not an ideal meal, what should you get next time you're at Red Lobster? Honestly, very little on the seafood chain's menu is wise to order if you're watching your blood pressure. The Grilled Atlantic Salmon has 680 milligrams of sodium, still almost a third of the maximum daily recommendation. A Simply Steamed Crab meal is only 290 milligrams. And the fish sandwich isn't even the worst offender! The Seaside Shrimp Trio comes in at a whopping 5,500 milligrams of sodium! So, why are they using so much?

Salt is a powerful flavor enhancer. It reduces bitterness and bumps up sweetness, sourness, and umami notes. It goes well with everything. Today's diners demand a lot of flavor, and the easiest, quickest, and cheapest way to achieve that is to add more salt. We even recommend you put it in your salad!

You can get used to salt. The more you have in your diet already, the more you need to make your food taste better. And restaurants know this. They are in a constant flavor race with each other. If any one of them tries to tone down their sodium usage, they know the customer will just go somewhere else. Requesting less salt can be tricky, as many foods are salted well before you come in to eat. If you really need to consume less sodium, the best way is to eat at home.