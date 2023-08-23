Salt Is The Vital Ingredient Your Salad Is Missing

We add salt to every food, from meats to sweets, but there's one ubiquitous dish for which we often overlook it: salad. Ask yourself, how often do you salt your salads? Not just the dressing but the actual vegetables themselves. We'd wager the answer is rarely, if ever, but there are many ways in which a little bit of salt can elevate a salad. It adds its own taste, enhances other flavors, improves texture, and balances the many ingredients we put in our salads, making the final product greater than the sum of its parts. By utilizing different salt varieties, from fine crystals to broad flakes, you can add entirely new dimensions to even the most basic salad.

Salting salad might initially sound strange, but it has a significant precedent. The origin of the name 'salad' lies in salt, originally referring to salted vegetables. Somewhere along the way, we lost sight of this, perhaps because contemporary conversations about salt tend to focus on the downsides of sodium, while salads are seen as the stereotypical epitome of health foods. But a certain amount of salt is vital to our diet, and it only takes a small amount to make a big difference in your food. Salt doesn't need to compromise any of the nutritional value of your salad, but it can vastly enhance the enjoyment factor. That's not just an opinion either; there's science behind it.