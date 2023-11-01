The Aldi Le Creuset Roasting Pan Copycat That Won't Hurt Your Wallet

Many shoppers consider Aldi a destination for extra discounts on essential groceries and home goods. The chain is also giving luxury cookware brands a run for their money with the introduction of the Crofton cast iron oval roaster. With a striking resemblance to Le Creuset's signature oval baking dish, this is the kind of deal that may have Aldi fans lining up just in time for holiday feasts. Aldi's Crofton dish retails for $16.99, while Le Creuset's oval baker costs $210, a savings of around $193 (not counting taxes and possible shipping fees).

The Crofton cast iron oval roaster is listed in the Aldi finds for the week of November 1 through November 7. Keep in mind that the German chain's finds, which are popular items available at reduced prices, typically don't hang around for very long. New finds come in each week, which means the store only orders enough to last for a short time. Additionally, these items tend to sell out rather quickly. That means those interested may want to visit their nearest Aldi promptly if they intend to get their hands on the cookware.