Costco's $4,500 Le Creuset Set Comes With A Whopping 157 Pieces
Costco is known for its bulk-purchase deals. But while you could get 48 metric tons of Kraft mac and cheese, more croissants than a human being could feasibly eat, or enough paper towels to outlast one of the more minor apocalypses, you can also get a surprising number of luxury items at Costco. This isn't limited to food items like saffron, either. Right now, the warehouse chain is selling a massive 157-piece Le Creuset set for a whopping $4,500.
The set includes ... well, look, it would take way too long to list everything it includes. Suffice it to say if you need it in your kitchen, there's a good chance it's in here. Le Creuset is one of the best cast-iron brands for a reason, with products that are built to last. If you can afford the up-front cost of the 157-piece set, your kitchen is set — basically forever.
It's more cost-efficient than it seems
While $4,500 is a whole lot of scratch, it's actually a great deal on balance. Each individual item only totals out to $29. And considering Le Creuset items can regularly run into the hundreds of dollars, even when they're on sale, that's a pretty wild discount just for buying them all at once.
The other fun part is that you don't have to go into a store and collect it; that would probably weigh your car down so much you'd break an axle. Instead, the company delivers the entire thing to your house on a giant pallet.
Costco has been in the news a lot lately, with CEO Craig Jelinek due to step down at the start of 2024. But much like how the hot dog deal is unlikely to change (fingers crossed), its massive bulk purchase deals probably aren't going anywhere, either.