Costco's $4,500 Le Creuset Set Comes With A Whopping 157 Pieces

Costco is known for its bulk-purchase deals. But while you could get 48 metric tons of Kraft mac and cheese, more croissants than a human being could feasibly eat, or enough paper towels to outlast one of the more minor apocalypses, you can also get a surprising number of luxury items at Costco. This isn't limited to food items like saffron, either. Right now, the warehouse chain is selling a massive 157-piece Le Creuset set for a whopping $4,500.

The set includes ... well, look, it would take way too long to list everything it includes. Suffice it to say if you need it in your kitchen, there's a good chance it's in here. Le Creuset is one of the best cast-iron brands for a reason, with products that are built to last. If you can afford the up-front cost of the 157-piece set, your kitchen is set — basically forever.