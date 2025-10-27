Tired Of Cottage Cheese? Try This Protein-Rich Alternative

Rich in protein, low in calories, and packed with casein, cottage cheese is a superfood. Serve it on sourdough toast and sprinkle it with bagel seasoning for a quick breakfast, mix it into tuna to make a fast filling for baked potatoes, or add it to half a dozen eggs to whip up a hearty Spanish omelet. However, if you've had your fill of cottage cheese and are looking for an alternative that has a milder flavor but still boasts a significant protein content, try substituting with ricotta.

Ricotta is made with the whey that's produced during the production of other cheeses, such as mozzarella. This liquid is reheated with an acid and strained, leaving behind the small bits of congealed curds. Unlike cottage cheese, which has a slight tang and a lumpy consistency, ricotta has a mellower and milkier quality and a soft but slightly grainy texture. A 100 gram serving of whole milk ricotta contains almost 8 grams of protein. While the same amount of cottage cheese contains just over 11 grams of protein, ricotta is still an incredible ingredient that can be used flexibly in myriad recipes when you're after an alternative. Moreover, because it has a richer texture without the tang, it can lend your meals a creamier consistency, giving them a lusciously satisfying mouthfeel. Compared to other cheeses, ricotta is lower in fat and salt, so it truly makes a healthful swap.