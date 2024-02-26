Yes, You Can Make A Classic Ricotta Cake With Boxed Mix

Ricotta cake is made using exactly what the name suggests. It's a sweet, baked dessert that gets a little extra flavor and texture from the addition of some ricotta cheese. While cheese may seem like a slightly strange addition to your baked goods, adding ricotta to your brownies and cakes can actually provide some extra moisture and richness. The flavor of the cheese is pretty mild, with minor notes of sweetness and tanginess. As for the texture, it's smooth and creamy.

While you can always make your cakes homemade, using a box of cake mix from the store could make things a little easier. Adding some ricotta to the mix can make a quick and easy cake. If you add some extra moisture into the mix with the ricotta, though, your instincts might tell you to add some extra flour to account for the added moisture. To counteract the moisture, you'll want to add a few other ingredients. In fact, you won't want to follow the box's instructions exactly.