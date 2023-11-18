Ricotta Is The Secret To Elevated, Creamy Scrambled Eggs

Home cooks who take the time to make perfect scrambled eggs know that, for a dish with so few moving parts, the result can be a fluffy, eggy dream. While there are many potential herb, veggie, and cheese add-ins to a batch of scrambled eggs, none will contribute to their creaminess quite like adding fresh ricotta cheese. Nothing else you can dice or grate can impart such light fluffiness; it's a matter of science.

Why? Ricotta is peculiarly creamy, incredibly soft, and ever-so-slightly sweet. When folded until scarcely incorporated into a pan of just-set scrambled eggs (off heat, naturally), what winds up on the waiting plate (or pieces of toast) is a dish that's almost like a vanilla soufflé in softness, created in a fraction of the time with none of the will-it-fall anxiety. Other scrambled egg additives will only weigh things down; ricotta will always accentuate the fluffy aspect.