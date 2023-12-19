What's The Best Method For Making Silky Smooth Whipped Ricotta?

With its soft disposition, mildly funky aroma, and exceptional versatility in sweet and savory applications, ricotta is a genuinely magical cheese. It shines whether craftily stuffed into pasta shells, piped through crunchy cannoli, or whisked into pancake batter. It's no wonder ricotta is even considered a worthy cream cheese substitute for baking. Yet, it's also divine when gloriously whipped into a silky smooth spread.

To achieve the silkiest texture with whipped ricotta, there are two culinary tactics to consider. The first is to discover what other ingredients can be added to blend the ricotta into the creamiest version of itself. While ricotta is already creamy, it has an almost grainy and slightly crumbly texture — this must be smoothed out. Incorporating full-fat dairy, like heavy cream, will add richness to the cheese and create a lusciously sleek texture.

The second is to mix these elements with precision and speed. It's best to use a hand mixer with two beaters, a stand-up mixer with a whisk attachment, or a food processor to bind the ingredients into stiff peaks. You want the spread to be light, fluffy, and smooth. While this technique will give you delicious whipped cheese, there are a few ways to elevate your otherwise ordinary ricotta.