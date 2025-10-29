10 Pantry Staples To Stock Up On For The Holidays

When the holiday season rolls around, it's time to get prepared — and your yearly grocery list is likely one of the first things you're dusting off. The fridge needs to be stocked with turkey and all the trimmings, and your freezer requires filling with all of those delicious frozen snacks that are going to be rolled out when your guests arrive. Hey, we won't tell them they're premade — your secret's safe with us. What about your pantry, though? This is a space that often gets overlooked when it comes to the holidays, for the sheer fact that pantry items are long-lasting and often bought in larger quantities. As a result, it's all too easy to go, "I'll definitely have enough flour and sugar!" and then head off to the store without a care in the world.

Well, that way lies disaster, folks. We go through pantry items way quicker than we think around the holiday season, and staples like flour can be used in countless different ways, often when you least expect it. The last thing you want is to get to the big day and find that you don't have enough herbs to flavor those iconic holiday dishes or breadcrumbs to top your casseroles. Luckily, that's where we come in. We've put together the ultimate guide to the pantry staples you need to stock up on — including some you might not have thought of — and all of the reasons why you'll need them.