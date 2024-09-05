The Tell-Tale Signs Your Nuts Have Gone Rancid

Stashed at the back of your cupboard you'll likely find bags of nuts you stocked up on — and may not have stored properly. Now you need some for that cookie recipe, or just for a nutritious snack. But how can you tell if your nuts have gone bad? Simple — smell them, because they usually develop an unsavory rancid odor.

There are other ways to detect your nuts have gone rancid. For example, fresh walnuts are light in color. When they've gone bad, they turn dark and might show evidence of mold — a sure sign to relegate them to the trash bin. If they've gotten to this point, they will have also gone soft and smell rancid, like paint thinner. Spoiled peanuts look dry and shriveled and will have a sour and musty odor.

Most nuts can turn soft and rubbery before they completely spoil. One way to check for freshness is to press down on a few to see if they have any give. If they crumble and break apart, you're good to go. If the nuts feel at all soft, they may be stale but still ok to use — just be sure they aren't rancid.