The Dollar Tree Solution That Keeps Root Vegetables Organized

Root vegetables last longer in dry, dark, and cool places. The absence of light prevents them from sprouting, and the lack of moisture helps avert rotting, which is why your kitchen might actually be a better place for them to breathe. But with so many things to fit in your pantry, where do you store root vegetables without making it look unsightly? There's a simple trick you can employ using essentials straight from the housewares aisle at Dollar Tree. A Dollar Tree shower caddy can double as a modish storage solution for your root vegetables with a few improvisations.

A basic wire shower caddy from Dollar Tree's home collection costs about $1.50. It's compact and lightweight with a top handle, so you can hang it wherever you can manage to squeeze in some space in your kitchen. If you're running short on space, go full-on Marie Kondo and use her go-to techniques for organizing your pantry. You can even place your new root vegetable storage near your kitchen herb garden. This will keep all your fresh supplies together while adding a touch of vibrance to your herb lab. Once you've purchased the shower caddy, look for some wire baskets, both oval and rectangular, and a few zip ties. These baskets also come at a price of about $1.50 each. You should be able to create this storage setup for your root vegetables for about $10 to $12.