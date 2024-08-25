Marie Kondo's Go-To Technique To Keep Your Pantry Organized

Marie Kondo's name has been synonymous with organizing since her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing" first hit the shelves in 2014. In 2019, the book's popularity spawned a hit Netflix series. Her advice to look at an item and ask yourself, "Does this spark joy?" resonated with millions of readers and viewers seeking a more harmonious and stress-free way of living.

Kondo's approach doesn't just apply to closets and garages. It can also be used in your pantry. Organizing your kitchen the Marie Kondo way will make cooking so much easier, and her method is perfect for making your pantry neater and more efficient. Anything that allows you to function efficiently will reduce stress and clutter and save you time in the kitchen.

One of Marie's techniques for organizing your pantry is easy to do. She recommends storing items upright and by category (via Marie Kondo). This means all foods should be grouped: all canned goods go in one section, spices in another, etc. She stresses the importance of ensuring all foods stand upright so the labels can be easily seen.