You Can Grow This Popular Green Vegetable Indoors This Winter
In many regions of the world it can be hard to find fresh produce during the winter. Crisp greens are sadly left to your dreams of summer. Thankfully, you can grow peas inside your home in the middle of winter to toss in salads, add to pastas, or even make a delicious fresh pea soup.
It helps that peas are self-pollinating, so you don't have to let bees come in to get the flowers germinating. You may, however, need to bring in some extra sun with a grow light. The daylight in the winter may not be enough to cut it. Peas need eight to ten hours of sunlight a day, so, depending on your latitude, you may not get that much through your window. Add some potting soil, a container, and some water, and you're ready to get started with your indoor pea farm. Then you have no need to decide which canned peas to buy during those cold months!
How to grow peas indoors
First, you have to pick your seeds. The Tom Thumb variety is good for indoor gardening, as it grows to around 13 to 18 inches tall. Avola's are another good, smaller pea that grow well in pots. Whichever one you choose, they'll go into small containers full of potting mix with 8 to 12 inches of room for the roots to grow below. Make sure the container has drainage holes. Plant the seed about one to two inches into the soil. Keep them well watered and near a consistent light source.
The seeds should start sprouting in about a week. Whenever the top of the soil feels dry, water your peas. In a few months you should start seeing flowers, which will turn into pea pods. You'll be able to feel the peas inside when they're ready! Pick those peas and with some mint, a great low-light plant you can grow in your kitchen, and you're ready to make a homemade, indoor-grown, classic mint pea soup.