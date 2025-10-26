You Can Grow This Popular Green Vegetable Indoors This Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In many regions of the world it can be hard to find fresh produce during the winter. Crisp greens are sadly left to your dreams of summer. Thankfully, you can grow peas inside your home in the middle of winter to toss in salads, add to pastas, or even make a delicious fresh pea soup.

It helps that peas are self-pollinating, so you don't have to let bees come in to get the flowers germinating. You may, however, need to bring in some extra sun with a grow light. The daylight in the winter may not be enough to cut it. Peas need eight to ten hours of sunlight a day, so, depending on your latitude, you may not get that much through your window. Add some potting soil, a container, and some water, and you're ready to get started with your indoor pea farm. Then you have no need to decide which canned peas to buy during those cold months!