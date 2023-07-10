14 Canned Pea Brands, Ranked Worst To First

There is nothing quite like the flavor of fresh peas. Unfortunately, the window of availability for them is limited, and they can be a bit of a pain to shuck, especially if you need a lot of them. The next best alternative is frozen peas, which tend to maintain their bright green color and vibrant flavor. But if neither of these is available, canned peas can be convenient and healthy to pop into a quick soup, stew, or casserole.

A half-cup serving of canned peas has tons of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The only downside is the amount of sodium in them. The key is to drain them thoroughly before use, which we did when evaluating 14 different brands of canned peas. We graded each on size, smell, visual appeal, texture, and taste. Where possible, we purchased very young sweet peas, which should have more sweetness than their more mature counterparts.

In reality, the differences between the brands had less to do with the maturity of the peas when harvested and more to do with how they were processed and canned. The following is our ranking of canned pea brands from worst to best.