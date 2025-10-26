Costco In Mexico City Has A Dish That'll Make You Jealous

A great, underrated meal option while traveling is the local Costco. The food court is cheap, tasty, and where many of the locals eat. The Costco food court in Taiwan looks worthy of a long flight all on its own. One intrepid traveler recently posted on Reddit a delicious food find by the rotisserie chicken section at the warehouse store in Mexico City that we wish was available here in the U.S.: Paella.

This isn't the only Costco in Mexico where the dish has been found. It's been spotted at the Monterrey, Mérida, Cancún, and Tijuana locations, as well. Made fresh daily in a giant paella pan, the dish is sold in 1.5-kilogram packages for 349 pesos, or roughly $19. People report it sells out early, so if you want to try it, you'll have to hurry.