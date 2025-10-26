Costco In Mexico City Has A Dish That'll Make You Jealous
A great, underrated meal option while traveling is the local Costco. The food court is cheap, tasty, and where many of the locals eat. The Costco food court in Taiwan looks worthy of a long flight all on its own. One intrepid traveler recently posted on Reddit a delicious food find by the rotisserie chicken section at the warehouse store in Mexico City that we wish was available here in the U.S.: Paella.
This isn't the only Costco in Mexico where the dish has been found. It's been spotted at the Monterrey, Mérida, Cancún, and Tijuana locations, as well. Made fresh daily in a giant paella pan, the dish is sold in 1.5-kilogram packages for 349 pesos, or roughly $19. People report it sells out early, so if you want to try it, you'll have to hurry.
What people are saying about Costco's Paella
People online largely have positive things to say about the Kirkland paella. They love the price for the amount of seafood. Most users on Reddit haven't tried it themselves and are jealous of Mexican Costcos. One user exclaimed, "Why do U.S. Costcos have the most basic, least inspired food court offerings?" We get it, there are many international Costco food court items we wish would make it to the U.S.. One TikTok user calls it "super bueno." Another TikTok poster gives it three thumbs up.
Other users, however, point out how the dish is a twist on a classic paella. One Redditor says, "Never let a Valenciano catch you calling that paella." One major point of contention seems to be the addition of peas. Green beans or butter beans are more common in paella, while the addition of peas is frowned upon by paella purists. As one Reddit poster put it, "With peas? No Bueno!"