Take Your Paella To The Grill For A Delicious Twist On The Classic

Cooking paella on the grill is easier than it sounds. For a delicious paella with a smoky charcoal flavor, you can use a barbecue grill, fire pit, or even a campfire — and a hearty serving of paella in the middle of the woods will unquestionably put the "glam" in glamping. But one of the keys to making paella on the grill is using the right pan. If you don't have a paella pan, use a skillet or roasting pan. Your pan should be wide and shallow so you can spread your rice layer evenly, ensuring consistent flavor throughout. Heat your grill for about five minutes, then simply place your pan onto the grill. Prepare your paella as usual, cooking with no lid and staggering your proteins (if using shrimp, be sure to add it in the last five minutes of cooking so it doesn't get overcooked), and make sure you watch the heat. The smoke will envelop your pan and infuse your paella with a seriously delicious flavor.

You can use a gas grill, too. Admittedly, your paella won't achieve the same dramatic smoky aroma or flavor, but the benefits of using a gas grill will be apparent in its even, consistent heating and your ability to control the heat more easily. Additionally, gas grills require significantly less prep. Just heat your grill to medium-high for about 15 minutes before cooking.