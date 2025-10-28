9 Old-School Cafeterias That Still Exist Across America

When most of us think of cafeterias, we think of meals we eat when there's no other option: These include school lunches, or for those of us working for big companies, quick refueling stops in the employee cafeteria. But from the 1920s through 1960s, diners flocked to cafeteria-style restaurants simply because they liked them. Seeing your food and knowing something of its quality before ordering it was a big draw, as were the quick service and affordable price points — the self-serve model meant less waiting and no need for tipping. And since most cafeterias offered a wide variety of choices, they were low-stress and convenient options for families and picky eaters.

Unfortunately, old-school cafeterias, and their menus of hearty, familiar favorites, have become an endangered species. By the 1960s, fast-food restaurants took their place as go-to spots for quick, affordable meals. But if you miss the sensation of pushing a tray down a line while surveying steamy pans loaded with old-school home-style dishes, here are a few holdouts still worth a visit.