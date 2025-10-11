Dolly Parton's Chicken And Dumplings Require This Unique Protein
A comforting chicken and dumplings recipe should be a mainstay in every cook's culinary arsenal. However, even classic recipes can contain an unusual ingredient or technique that gives them their individual character. For instance, Dolly Parton's chicken and dumpling recipe is a particularly distinctive one because it contains a unique protein: stewing hen.
A stewing hen is a mature female chicken that's spent its life laying eggs. Unlike younger chickens that are raised specifically for their meat, stewing hens can be up to three years old when they're slaughtered and processed (usually when they've stopped laying). As a general rule, the younger the bird, the tender its flesh, and the more flexible its breastbone. Conversely, older chickens have tougher meat (due to the presence of more connective tissue and collagen) and a fixed breastbone. Having said that, stewing hens rule the roost when it comes to flavor.
While there's nothing stopping you from roasting stewing hens, their meat will be tough and dry. As their name suggests, these older birds are best for simmering slowly so the flesh and connective tissue can soften. Stewing hens are ideal for making chicken and dumplings because the bird is poached away first with a mixture of root vegetables, like onions and carrots, until tender. As the chicken cooks, the collagen inside it breaks down into gelatin, producing a stock that's unctuous, rich, and full-bodied. It's this luscious broth that forms the foundation of a hearty and substantial serving of chicken and dumplings.
Dolly Parton's chicken and dumplings require only seven ingredients
Parton's chicken and dumpling recipe contains only a short list of eight simple ingredients; onion, celery leaves, flour, shortening, milk, baking soda, salt, and a stewing hen. The list is so brief because the robust flavor of the stewing hen is enough to create a rich and savory broth for the dumplings to be dropped into. Once the chicken has softened with the vegetables, the flesh is removed from the carcass and shredded before it's returned to the drained stock. Finally the flat dumplings, prepared with the flour, baking soda and milk, are carefully dropped in and simmered until they absorb some of the umami chicken broth and become satisfyingly chewy. The result is a frugal yet homey dish with a depth of flavor and rounded personality.
Frying your chicken until it develops some color on the surface and adding fresh herbs to the broth are a couple more useful tips for making chicken and dumplings that will make your grandma proud. And if you want to finish your meal with a sweet dish, opt for a classic apple pie. Dolly Parton's special apple pie was huge and weighed in at 32 pounds, making it incredible for feeding a crowd.