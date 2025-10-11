Dolly Parton's Chicken And Dumplings Require This Unique Protein

A comforting chicken and dumplings recipe should be a mainstay in every cook's culinary arsenal. However, even classic recipes can contain an unusual ingredient or technique that gives them their individual character. For instance, Dolly Parton's chicken and dumpling recipe is a particularly distinctive one because it contains a unique protein: stewing hen.

A stewing hen is a mature female chicken that's spent its life laying eggs. Unlike younger chickens that are raised specifically for their meat, stewing hens can be up to three years old when they're slaughtered and processed (usually when they've stopped laying). As a general rule, the younger the bird, the tender its flesh, and the more flexible its breastbone. Conversely, older chickens have tougher meat (due to the presence of more connective tissue and collagen) and a fixed breastbone. Having said that, stewing hens rule the roost when it comes to flavor.

While there's nothing stopping you from roasting stewing hens, their meat will be tough and dry. As their name suggests, these older birds are best for simmering slowly so the flesh and connective tissue can soften. Stewing hens are ideal for making chicken and dumplings because the bird is poached away first with a mixture of root vegetables, like onions and carrots, until tender. As the chicken cooks, the collagen inside it breaks down into gelatin, producing a stock that's unctuous, rich, and full-bodied. It's this luscious broth that forms the foundation of a hearty and substantial serving of chicken and dumplings.