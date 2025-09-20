You're 4 Ingredients Away From This Delicious Churro-Inspired Dessert

Churros might just be the best kind of early fall food. The fried dough sticks are reminiscent of a day at the county fair with flavors that have more of an autumn vibe. You get to use dipping sauces like melted chocolate, caramel, and dulce de leche, and they're easy to make at home (here's a great churro recipe to get you started). You don't necessarily have to break out the deep frying oil to make a churro-inspired dessert, though. Next time you're craving some crispy cinnamon and sugar bread, grab a sheet of frozen puff pastry and make baked churros in your oven.

Make puff pastry baked churros at home in about 15 minutes with four ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen: frozen puff pastry, sugar, ground cinnamon, and melted butter. They're the perfect companion for apple cider, pumpkin spice, and all the best fall finds at Costco and other retailers like Aldi and Target. They add a festive touch to potlucks and are an easy food option for all those upcoming holiday parties.