Cupcake Liners Are The Easy Way To Serve Snacks At Your Party
Cupcake liners make baking your favorite red velvet cupcakes and blueberry muffins in neat rows of your muffin tins a cinch. However, these colorful paper bowls aren't just for holding batter to keep your baking gear free from mess. If you are throwing a summer soiree for a bunch of adults or hosting a fun kids' party with lots of snack foods, cupcake liners can be the best friend you never knew you needed. These individual, single-serving-size liners not only allow you to keep all those large serving bowls that lots of germy hands reach into in the cabinet, but they also lead to some fun creativity in use.
Use standard-sized cupcake liners for snack foods like popcorn, trail mix, Goldfish, chips, or pretzels, and break out the smaller ones for candy when you are hosting a backyard gathering or a movie night for the kids. Fill these paper cavities with ingredients you would normally use for a charcuterie board. Nuts, cheeses like mini Babybel or individually wrapped Sargento cheese sticks, veggies, and fruit can be artistically arranged to create the perfect quantity for your guests. Translation: You won't be wondering how to use leftover charcuterie post-party.
Other ways to use cupcake liners
Paper cupcake liners also come in handy if you are creating a DIY sundae bar. Place individual sprinkles, crushed cookies, chopped nuts, gummy worms, and even fruit in these cups to make your life a little easier as your guests build their ultimate frozen treat. Serving a more substantive snack like chicken fingers? Reusable silicone cupcake liners can be used to hold dipping sauces. This is a great option if you are worried about double-dippers. Bottom line, while cupcake liners may have been made for one purpose, they definitely have uses beyond it.
For the most part, modern cupcake liners are made from either food-grade paper or foil and come in a variety of sizes and colors. Before they became commercially produced, they were handmade. Then, in the 1900s, the James River Corporation, an artillery manufacturer, began producing them for U.S. households. Today, you can find liners that are traditional and subdued in color and shape, as well as those that are elaborately crafted to look like flower petals or crowns. With so many iterations, finding cupcake liners that work with the theme of your party has never been easier.