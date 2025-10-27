How To Pick The Best Cookware For Your Glass Stove-Top

Glass stove tops are the perfect choice for your kitchen if you like pristine lines and simplicity. Plus, these streamlined appliances boast incredible heat distribution and are easy to keep clean with a quick wipe. However, glass stovetops do need to be treated more gently than rough and rugged stainless steel ranges because they can scratch easily and become damaged. Selecting the right cookware for your glass stovetop eliminates this issue. To choose the best pots and pans for your stovetop, simply take a look at the bottom before you purchase them.

Glass stovetops do not do well with skillets and saucepans that have a rough texture on the base. They should be smooth, level, and free from any characterful finishes. Options like heavy cast iron, which commonly has a textured exterior, or items made of stoneware can abrade the surface of glass stovetops if you drag or pull them around. It's best practice to lift your cookware and set it down on another burner, no matter the feel of the base, to prevent scratches and avoid dangerous spillages of hot liquids. Choosing lightweight pans that have a smooth bottom is ideal because they are less likely to cause scuffs and scratches even if you do accidentally drag them across the glass. For instance, Costco cookware sets made of stainless steel with a flat and well-finished bottom are ideal options due to their level plane and evenness.