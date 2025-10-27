How To Pick The Best Cookware For Your Glass Stove-Top
Glass stove tops are the perfect choice for your kitchen if you like pristine lines and simplicity. Plus, these streamlined appliances boast incredible heat distribution and are easy to keep clean with a quick wipe. However, glass stovetops do need to be treated more gently than rough and rugged stainless steel ranges because they can scratch easily and become damaged. Selecting the right cookware for your glass stovetop eliminates this issue. To choose the best pots and pans for your stovetop, simply take a look at the bottom before you purchase them.
Glass stovetops do not do well with skillets and saucepans that have a rough texture on the base. They should be smooth, level, and free from any characterful finishes. Options like heavy cast iron, which commonly has a textured exterior, or items made of stoneware can abrade the surface of glass stovetops if you drag or pull them around. It's best practice to lift your cookware and set it down on another burner, no matter the feel of the base, to prevent scratches and avoid dangerous spillages of hot liquids. Choosing lightweight pans that have a smooth bottom is ideal because they are less likely to cause scuffs and scratches even if you do accidentally drag them across the glass. For instance, Costco cookware sets made of stainless steel with a flat and well-finished bottom are ideal options due to their level plane and evenness.
Choose cookware that's easy to maneuver
While heavy saucepans and skillets can seem like a great investment, the weight of these cookware items can put a strain on your glass stovetop and even cause cracks. However, when selecting lighter options, make sure to pay attention to not just their texture but their overall size too. You want pans that match up well with the size of your burners so they can work effectively and heat up thoroughly without random cold spots making it tricky to sear an expensive cut of steak. The other plus point of using smooth, lighter pans is that they sit flush against your stovetop and are easier to maneuver when filled with food than heavy cast iron or textured stoneware.
If you do accidentally damage your range, the affordable way to remove most scratches from glass cooktops is to rub some baking soda toothpaste onto the surface. The slightly gritty texture of the baking soda will buff away any superficial scratches and leave your cooktop gleaming. The common mistake to avoid when cleaning your glass stovetop is to use a glass or mirror spray to remove smudges and streaks. The ammonia in these products can damage the surface as well as release toxic fumes into the air when heated. Avoid those mistakes, buy the right cookware, and your glass stovetop will sparkle for years.