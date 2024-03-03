The Common Mistake To Avoid When Cleaning Your Glass Stovetop

While most of us reach for the Windex (or any other glass cleaning agent with some ammonia) when it's time to wipe down a mirror or window, it's not a great choice when it comes to your glass stovetop. This is because not all glass is the same, and ammonia can be too harsh on more delicate surfaces. Most of the windows and mirrors that you have in your house are made with float glass, which is more impervious to scratching. Stoves, on the other hand, are made with tempered ceramic glass, which allows it to withstand high heat without cracking. While it's stronger when it's exposed to heat, it's more vulnerable when it's exposed to harsh chemicals like ammonia, bleach, and metal-based scrubbers. Plus, it's easy to etch the surface or leave permanent streaks. Not only can ammonia cause damage to your stove, it can even invalidate your factory warranty. Also, if you spray ammonia-based cleaner onto a hot stove, it will release toxic fumes into the air that can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat.

Naturally, there are products specifically made for cleaning glass and ceramic stovetops. If you're a cleaning product person, look for those in the cleaning section of the grocery or hardware store. You don't need to buy anything fancy, though, because you can easily get the job done with a little baking soda and white vinegar.