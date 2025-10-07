The Affordable Way To Remove (Most) Scratches From Glass Cooktops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glass cooktops look sleek and modern, but the best thing about them is that they're easier to wipe clean than a gas alternative. There are no messy burners to contend with, nor a set of annoying grates that gather bits of burnt food and require an overnight soak. Having said that, glass cooktops do need to be handled with care to prevent scratches from cropping up on the surface and ruining their pristine aesthetic. An affordable way to remove some of those unsightly scratches is to rub some baking soda toothpaste onto them.

Glass cooktops can develop marks if you drag pots and pans across them instead of lifting and moving them over. They can also become damaged from cookware that has a rough and ragged base, or from spilled food that's been left to harden and scoured off aggressively. Using strong abrasives like steel wool to remove residues is a big no-no on glass stovetops, but even a textured washing-up sponge can result in superficial scratches. A toothpaste that contains baking soda is a safer and inexpensive option when it comes to buffing away shallow scratches and white marks. All you need to do is add a dime-sized amount of toothpaste to your cold cooktop and use a soft cloth to polish away the scratches using a circular motion. Wait 15 minutes, then wipe away with a damp towel. If it works, follow up by wiping down the surface with your regular cleaner. However, if it hasn't had the desired effect, you can repeat the process.