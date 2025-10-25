The Restaurant That Sells $17 Million In Food Annually Is A Late-Night Favorite

Last call never really changes. A well-known song will start playing over the loudspeakers, and someone will inevitably yell, "You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here." Everyone clears out, but chances are they'll all head to the same place. That's because night owls have a late-night craving, one that will only be satisfied with a handful of crunchy tacos or an iconic Gordita. So, they head to Taco Bell, because that's where people go when they want affordable and quick late-night eats.

Taco Bell isn't just for post-party carb loading. It's one of America's most popular fast food restaurants. The chain did more than $17 million in total system sales in 2024. Meals like the Breakfast Crunchwraps and the whole new Chicken Cantina menu keep customers coming in at all hours, but there's something special about Taco Bell after dark. It's been a longtime leader in the late-night game, especially since it launched its 2006 "Fourthmeal" advertising campaign. Taco Bell's customer flow actually gets busier at night, making that late-night menu a big contributor to the restaurant's bottom line.