Taco Bell's Brand New Cantina Chicken Menu Is Finally Here

As originators of the term "fourth meal" (the fabled meal between dinner and breakfast), Taco Bell has long been known as a fast food brand that values late-night snacking. Still, every restaurant chain eventually seeks to branch out beyond its familiar trappings, and Taco Bell is no different. To that end, the company is finally unveiling its new Cantina Chicken offerings following an announcement earlier this year, according to a press release shared with Daily Meal.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the menu features some ingredients new to the chain, which often remixes many of the same core ingredients into new and interesting packages (so much so that The Onion once satirized it). These additions aren't limited to just sauces, either, but items like purple cabbage, pico de gallo, and avocado verde salsa.

All told, the Cantina Chicken menu contains five new items. The Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and Cantina Chicken Quesadilla will be available on March 14 to Taco Bell Rewards members, while on March 21, everyone gets access to them — along with the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, the Cantina Chicken Burrito, and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.