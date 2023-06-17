Here's What Happens When You Use Skim Milk To Make Ice Cream

Whether it's the jingle of the ice cream truck coming up the street, or a soft serve stand opening for the season, nothing signals that it's truly summertime like that first ice cream cone. Dessert trends come and go, but ice cream will always remain constant, and Americans show no signs of slowing down on their ice cream intake. In fact, in 2022 U.S. ice cream suppliers cranked out 1.38 billion gallons of the sweet stuff, according to the International Dairy Foods Association, and the American Census Bureau estimates that Americans eat around 20 pounds of it per person each year. With all that ice cream enjoying, it's no surprise that people have looked for ways to make the frozen treat using a variety of methods and ingredients — including some that cut down on calories. If you're thinking about trying to make homemade ice cream with skim milk, however, there are some important hurdles to keep in mind.

While you can definitely make ice cream with skim milk, the tradeoff is that the ice cream will have a different taste, appearance, and texture than ice cream made with cream or whole-fat milk. Luckily there are ways to address these issues that will ensure your skim milk ice cream is the best it can be.