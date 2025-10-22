Homeowners Urged To Put This On Pumpkins In October To Prevent Rotting
If you're hesitant to host a pumpkin carving party in the middle of October because of the rotten horror your creation will become by the end of the month, then read on. There are ways to prevent your pumpkins, carved or uncarved, from becoming gooey, decaying, fly-attracting messes. There are two main methods: coating your pumpkin in a barrier and disinfecting the pumpkin.
Soaking or spraying your pumpkin in water with bleach or vinegar will help moisten it and make it an unfriendly terrain to harmful bacteria. If you're using bleach you can dip it for two to three minutes in a bucket with a water solution of 10% bleach. If you're using vinegar to avoid making your pumpkin toxic to any critters who would eat it, you'll soak it for around 30 minutes. Coating your pumpkin involves using petroleum jelly or WD-40 to create a barrier to lock in the moisture and keep out the bacteria and bugs. You can do this after the vinegar or bleach or on its own. Simply slather on the petroleum jelly or spray the WD-40 to coat the pumpkin inside and out. If you use one of these coatings, remember that it's very important that you do not use real candles, only the battery operated ones. Real candles will turn your pumpkin into a torch!
Other tips to keep your jack-o'-lantern fresh
If you live anywhere that stays warm through October you know how hard it is to keep your cool carved pumpkin looking good all the way to the finish line. We want our yards to be scary when the kids come by to trick or treat, but not because they're afraid of what's living in the gourds rotting on your patio. If you have the space, one way to keep them fresh is to put them in a plastic bag in your refrigerator during the day. Keeping it inside where it's cooler — and not sitting outside in the sun — will extend its lifespan.
We know it looks cool, but, even if it's not coated in a flammable substance, you should reconsider using a real candle. The hot flame will speed up the rotting process of your Jack-o'-Lantern. You'll also want to pick the right pumpkin for carving. While a pumpkin with blemishes can add fun character to your carving, it can also lead to rot sooner than you'd like. Make sure the pumpkin has no soft spots. With all this in mind your pumpkin is sure to make it to its big day.