The '70s Mexican Food Chain That Made A Comeback After Decades Dormant
New restaurants opening up and old ones closing down are both fairly common occurrences in the food world. However, it's less common for a restaurant that has completely shut down to return to the scene. That's why it's exciting to hear that, according to a press release, one of the classic restaurant chains on the comeback trail is Chi-Chi's, a popular Mexican chain from the 1970s.
Restaurateur Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee launched Chi-Chi's in 1975. The brand quickly grew to more than 200 locations across the U.S. but started struggling when it underwent a few ownership changes. Unfortunately, the disturbing reason Chi-Chi's shut down for good in 2004 was a hepatitis A outbreak that took four lives and sickened approximately 650 customers. Hormel Foods, which owns the restaurant's trademarks, still uses the branding to market a full line of salsas, sauces, and tortillas.
A partnership between Hormel Foods and Michael McDermott (the new founder of Chi-Chi's Restaurants, LLC and the son of original co-founder Marno McDermott) has revived the restaurant, with help from crowdfunding via StartEngine. As McDermott said in the press release, "Chi-Chi's is back stronger than ever."
Where is the new Chi-Chi's location, and what's on the menu?
If you've had a hankering for Chi-Chi's food since the restaurant closed over 20 years ago, you'll need to go to Minnesota to visit the new location. The first store opened in St. Louis Park on October 6, 2025. Open seven days a week, it features modern decor and a comfortable, inviting atmosphere.
Best of all, the menu includes a mix of new and original favorites. For instance, Chi-Chi's Original Chimichanga comes with all the fixings — pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans — plus your choice of red chili, beef, short rib, or chicken. Other highlights include Quesabirria Tacos, Seafood Enchiladas, a Manchego Burger, Original Nachos Grande, and a burrito called El Burro Con Queso.
Michael McDermott said in the press release, "We're bringing back the food, energy, and fun that people love, now with a fresh twist for a whole new generation. We're incredibly grateful to our supporters and investors who have helped make this moment possible, and we can't wait to welcome both familiar and new faces to experience Chi-Chi's." It's still unclear when and where more Chi-Chi's locations will open, but more than 2,400 people invested on StartEngine to help rebuild the restaurant brand. With this relaunch, Daily Meal might need to rethink our ultimate ranking of Mexican restaurant chains.