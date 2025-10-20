The '70s Mexican Food Chain That Made A Comeback After Decades Dormant

New restaurants opening up and old ones closing down are both fairly common occurrences in the food world. However, it's less common for a restaurant that has completely shut down to return to the scene. That's why it's exciting to hear that, according to a press release, one of the classic restaurant chains on the comeback trail is Chi-Chi's, a popular Mexican chain from the 1970s.

Restaurateur Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee launched Chi-Chi's in 1975. The brand quickly grew to more than 200 locations across the U.S. but started struggling when it underwent a few ownership changes. Unfortunately, the disturbing reason Chi-Chi's shut down for good in 2004 was a hepatitis A outbreak that took four lives and sickened approximately 650 customers. Hormel Foods, which owns the restaurant's trademarks, still uses the branding to market a full line of salsas, sauces, and tortillas.

A partnership between Hormel Foods and Michael McDermott (the new founder of Chi-Chi's Restaurants, LLC and the son of original co-founder Marno McDermott) has revived the restaurant, with help from crowdfunding via StartEngine. As McDermott said in the press release, "Chi-Chi's is back stronger than ever."