The Pizza Chain That's Struggling After Rivals Copied Its Business Model

When Pie Five Pizza arrived on the scene in 2011, it looked like the future of fast-casual dining. The Texas-based chain promised handcrafted pies made from fresh dough, real block mozzarella, and garden-cut toppings — all fired in a sleek oven that delivered dinner in under five minutes. For a while, the formula worked. Lines moved fast, franchise deals piled up, and Pie Five quickly expanded to 100 locations across the U.S., pitching itself as one of the best pizzas in the country for people who didn't have time to wait.

But the speed that once fueled its rise also set the stage for its downfall. Pie Five's concept — customizable pizzas made in minutes — was easy to copy, and competitors noticed. Within a few short years, the same "build-your-own" idea was everywhere, from mall food courts to national chains with deeper pockets. While Domino's dominates the fast food industry through tech and delivery, the smaller player that helped popularize fast-casual pizza finds itself outpaced in its own lane.

Today, Pie Five's footprint has shrunk to just 17 stores. It still bakes its crusts fresh daily and prides itself on choice, but those qualities aren't quite enough to stand out in a crowd of near-identical concepts. What began as an innovative idea has become a cautionary tale, and the competition that once followed is now leading the way.