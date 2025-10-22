Dolly Parton's Go-To Casserole Only Requires 5 Ingredients

Now, one of the best things about the simplicity of Dolly Parton's iconic casserole is just how customizable it becomes as a result. Looking at the core ingredients themselves, using pre-browned onions can give the dish a bit more richness that many will appreciate. Alternatively, using spicy or fire-roasted diced tomatoes instead of regular ones can amplify either the heat or the overall taste of the pivotal ingredient.

Beyond that, however, one ingredient that many believe this recipe is missing is shredded cheese (ideally cheddar), a staple of many of the best casseroles you can think of. This inclusion can be used either as a sixth layer atop the bell peppers to obtain a nice melted cheese finish or as a second layer for the casserole, accompanying your potatoes and ground beef to improve their taste and better bind them together.

Another addition that can be made to the casserole comes in the last step, as mixing up the type of peppers you use can be a real difference maker. While Parton uses green bell peppers — the most earthy of the three most common bell peppers – substituting some of them with their red and yellow cousins can give the top layer of your casserole an exciting new flavor profile. Or, if you really want to change things up, adding jalapeños alongside your bell peppers can really bring the heat if that's what you believe the dish is missing.