What Are The Best Type Of Potatoes For Making Potato Skins?

Potatoes can cover so many bases. Whether fried up into french fries, shredded into potato pancakes, or baked into au gratin, the humble spud can seemingly do no wrong in the kitchen. They're also all-stars when it comes to food waste because potato skins are perfectly edible. Yes, you can leave the skins on when boiling potatoes for mashing or salads, but when it comes to eating the entire spud, baked potato skins are the real deal. The scooped-out husks of baked potatoes are the perfect vehicle for shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and bacon, and few can resist a skin or two at a party or potluck.

If you're shopping for snacks for Sunday's game, don't overthink it on the potato skins. For the best skins in the game, go with russet potatoes. There are a lot of choices in potatoes at the grocery store these days, but russets are the go-to for classic potato skins because they have the heft to stand up to scooping, stuffing, and a second baking. Plus, russets are easy to scrape out without too much fuss, and they hold their shape after they're baked.

Another plus: Russets are super common and inexpensive, and even if you don't have a lot of cooking skills you can make them into amazing potato skins.