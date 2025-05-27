The Relatable Reason This Is Meryl Streep's Favorite Julia Child Recipe

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep not only played Julia Child in the 2009 film "Julie & Julia," but she's also a big fan of the famous chef. In an article for Glamour, Streep shared that, even though she claims to be a terrible cook, she still turns to Child's recipes sometimes. Her go-to recipe of Child's is the tarragon chicken — a whole roast chicken with onions, carrots, and of course, tarragon.

For anyone unfamiliar, tarragon is an herb known for its subtle licorice taste, as well as flavors of citrus and grassiness. We completely agree that it goes hand in hand with chicken — we think it's the one herb that will totally boost the flavor of your chicken salad.

Beyond its tastiness, there's one key reason that Streep loves this tarragon chicken recipe — because she can turn it into a whole week's worth of meals. In Glamour, Streep declares, "I do take a special pleasure in thrift, a talent I get from my father." After making the chicken, Streep will enjoy it on its own for one of the meals. Then, she uses the leftover chicken for a tarragon chicken salad one night and a chicken curry another night. She uses the chicken carcass, along with a collection of vegetables and herbs, to make a chicken broth, which she uses to make a mushroom risotto one of the other nights of the week. And there you have it — multiple meals for the week all using one roast chicken.