If you grew up with boomer parents, there's a good chance a few dishes made regular appearances at the dinner table, meals that might make Gen A cock an eyebrow. Liver and onions or a Jell-O salad, for instance, might almost immediately elicit a skeptical look. The slippery textures can be off-putting, and liver has always been an acquired taste. But there's another boomer-era classic that might draw the same reaction, even though it was once a family favorite, partly for its flavor, and partly because it was budget-friendly and could be whipped up in minutes. It's tuna noodle casserole. Made with canned tuna, egg noodles, cream of mushroom soup, breadcrumbs, and occasionally crushed potato chips, tuna noodle casserole is one of the classic casserole dishes people hardly make anymore. It was a go-to for birthday parties and neighborhood potlucks. The ingredients were inexpensive, the recipe was simple, and it could feed a crowd while still feeling hearty and satisfying.

Tuna noodle casserole also made an ideal Sunday dinner. It was comforting, filling, and special enough for the family table. The leftovers stretched easily into the next day's lunch, and its high protein content made it a reliable meal for farmers and laborers in an era when many still worked the land. But Gen A might give it a side eye for several reasons, starting with its ingredients. Gen A is a more health-conscious bunch. They are less likely to be inclined toward carb-heavy comfort food like tuna noodle casserole, and prefer meals that feel fresher and lighter. Many Gen Aers might also find tuna noodle casserole too mild in flavor, and it's hardly the most forgiving recipe for those who follow a gluten-free diet.