The Classic Meal Boomers Grew Up Eating That Gen A Side-Eyes
If you grew up with boomer parents, there's a good chance a few dishes made regular appearances at the dinner table, meals that might make Gen A cock an eyebrow. Liver and onions or a Jell-O salad, for instance, might almost immediately elicit a skeptical look. The slippery textures can be off-putting, and liver has always been an acquired taste. But there's another boomer-era classic that might draw the same reaction, even though it was once a family favorite, partly for its flavor, and partly because it was budget-friendly and could be whipped up in minutes. It's tuna noodle casserole. Made with canned tuna, egg noodles, cream of mushroom soup, breadcrumbs, and occasionally crushed potato chips, tuna noodle casserole is one of the classic casserole dishes people hardly make anymore. It was a go-to for birthday parties and neighborhood potlucks. The ingredients were inexpensive, the recipe was simple, and it could feed a crowd while still feeling hearty and satisfying.
Tuna noodle casserole also made an ideal Sunday dinner. It was comforting, filling, and special enough for the family table. The leftovers stretched easily into the next day's lunch, and its high protein content made it a reliable meal for farmers and laborers in an era when many still worked the land. But Gen A might give it a side eye for several reasons, starting with its ingredients. Gen A is a more health-conscious bunch. They are less likely to be inclined toward carb-heavy comfort food like tuna noodle casserole, and prefer meals that feel fresher and lighter. Many Gen Aers might also find tuna noodle casserole too mild in flavor, and it's hardly the most forgiving recipe for those who follow a gluten-free diet.
Why tuna noodle casserole isn't as popular with Gen A
Another reason why tuna noodle casserole might make Gen A side eye is that the dish may almost seem alien now. The comfort food that used to be everywhere at one point has slipped quietly out of fashion for several reasons. Canned tuna was once America's favourite seafood from the 1950s to the 2000s, but its use declined after news of mercury contamination gave many consumers pause. Unsustainable fishing practices have also contributed to its fall, as both Millennials and Gen A tend to be more environmentally conscious than their predecessors.
The broader decline of casseroles is also a factor. The origin of the dish can be traced back to the Greeks, as the ancient etymology of the word casserole comes from the Greek kuathion (meaning communal cooking). In the '70s and '80s, foods like prepackaged soups, sauces, and frozen meals began to redefine what easy cooking looked like. The waning culture of communal cooking, of course, might have been another reason. Whatever caused its decline, it is hard to overlook the old-school charm of tuna noodle casserole. Gen A might side-eye it for being heavy or carb-laden, but it's the kind of dish that pops up in generations-old family photos, immediately wrapping you in a kind of warmth that might seem out of reach today.