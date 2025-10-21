Make TikTok's Viral Ghost Latte With One Sweet Spread
Spooky season is in full swing as we get closer and closer to the night children dress up in scary costumes and demand candy from their neighbors — or else they'll get "tricked." To celebrate the scariest time of year, TikTok users have taken to putting ghosts in their lattes, using marshmallow fluff and black markers. If you can handle a little bit of a fright with your morning coffee, read on!
The trend focuses on making an iced latte with ghosts dancing around the glass. To make the drink, you first smear marshmallow fluff on the inside of a clear cup. Then, on the outside of the cup, you add eyes and mouths using a black marker. Then, you make the iced latte: Pour in the milk, top with your espresso or concentrated cold brew, and stir. Finally, add your ice. Yes, they look cute, but don't forget these are the restless souls of the dead in marshmallow form! Scary!
@emilyrogs
spooky drink idea ☕️ latte w/ marshmallow fluff ghosts 🤍 #halloweendrinks #halloweenideas #spookyseason #icedlatte #coffeetiktok
Variations on this haunting drink
As it stands, this is a normal iced latte decorated with the spirits of those with unfinished business in the world of the living. The marshmallow fluff on the glass won't add much flavor unless the latte is hot enough to melt some of it, but this would be harder to make in a clear glass. One tip is to make a marshmallow cold foam to top the drink. Simply use a milk frother to combine marshmallow fluff and half and half.
You can also add marshmallow flavoring to the coffee itself. Any marshmallow syrup will do the trick, or you can make your own marshmallow milk. Melt some marshmallow fluff in a pan over medium heat and add milk and a splash of vanilla. Stir to combine. You can also add marshmallow fluff straight into the shot of espresso and stir it up until it's well incorporated.
This all is assuming that ghosts taste like marshmallows, which we can't confirm. You can also play with the coloring by using a deliciously nutty black sesame milk that will give your ghosts a dramatic background in your latte. Or go the scary and spicy route and add some heat with cayenne pepper, an ingredient on our list of less conventional additions to coffee to try. Whatever you choose, hopefully, this drink puts the poor souls of these fluffy specters to rest.