Make TikTok's Viral Ghost Latte With One Sweet Spread

As it stands, this is a normal iced latte decorated with the spirits of those with unfinished business in the world of the living. The marshmallow fluff on the glass won't add much flavor unless the latte is hot enough to melt some of it, but this would be harder to make in a clear glass. One tip is to make a marshmallow cold foam to top the drink. Simply use a milk frother to combine marshmallow fluff and half and half.

You can also add marshmallow flavoring to the coffee itself. Any marshmallow syrup will do the trick, or you can make your own marshmallow milk. Melt some marshmallow fluff in a pan over medium heat and add milk and a splash of vanilla. Stir to combine. You can also add marshmallow fluff straight into the shot of espresso and stir it up until it's well incorporated.

This all is assuming that ghosts taste like marshmallows, which we can't confirm. You can also play with the coloring by using a deliciously nutty black sesame milk that will give your ghosts a dramatic background in your latte. Or go the scary and spicy route and add some heat with cayenne pepper, an ingredient on our list of less conventional additions to coffee to try. Whatever you choose, hopefully, this drink puts the poor souls of these fluffy specters to rest.