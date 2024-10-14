You're 2 Ingredients Away From Delicious Marshmallow Cold Foam
If you're looking for a new and interesting way to elevate your iced coffee — and bring in some extra sweetness — then you need to know about this two-ingredient marshmallow cold foam. All you need is a jar of marshmallow creme, a carton of half and half, and a handheld milk frother.
Add a scoop of marshmallow creme to a cup, followed by a pour of half and half, then use the milk frother to transform the two ingredients into a super tasty marshmallow cold foam. From there, pour it over your iced coffee or cold brew and take your first sweet sip.
Of course, it may take some trial and error to find the right ratio of marshmallow creme to half and half to match your exact preference. If you want the sweetness to be quite subtle, then you may want to stick with a small scoop of marshmallow creme and taste-test it from there. On the other hand, if you want the sweetness and the marshmallow flavor to be quite prominent, then add a generous scoop.
Make a s'mores-inspired iced coffee drink
The easy, two-ingredient marshmallow cold foam already takes your iced coffee to the next level. But if you want to upgrade it even further, then you might as well turn to the iconic marshmallow treat for inspiration: s'mores.
As you know, s'mores consists of three key ingredients: chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows. We've got the marshmallow portion covered thanks to the marshmallow cold foam, so that just leaves two components to take care of. For the chocolate, you can add a pump or two of store-bought chocolate syrup, the same that you would use to make yourself a mocha, a classic coffee shop staple.
Then, to bring the s'mores drink together, you'll need to incorporate graham crackers — and there are two main options for this. Firstly, you can add crushed-up graham crackers over the top of the marshmallow cold foam. Or, you can add those crushed graham crackers to the rim of the glass you'll be using. To do this, wet the rim with water, then dip it into a pile of crushed graham crackers. Of course, you're also welcome to do both of these options for a more prominent graham cracker taste.