You're 2 Ingredients Away From Delicious Marshmallow Cold Foam

If you're looking for a new and interesting way to elevate your iced coffee — and bring in some extra sweetness — then you need to know about this two-ingredient marshmallow cold foam. All you need is a jar of marshmallow creme, a carton of half and half, and a handheld milk frother.

Add a scoop of marshmallow creme to a cup, followed by a pour of half and half, then use the milk frother to transform the two ingredients into a super tasty marshmallow cold foam. From there, pour it over your iced coffee or cold brew and take your first sweet sip.

Of course, it may take some trial and error to find the right ratio of marshmallow creme to half and half to match your exact preference. If you want the sweetness to be quite subtle, then you may want to stick with a small scoop of marshmallow creme and taste-test it from there. On the other hand, if you want the sweetness and the marshmallow flavor to be quite prominent, then add a generous scoop.